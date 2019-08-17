Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SALM. ValuEngine raised shares of Salem Media Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.88.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

In related news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 11,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $25,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 45,881 shares of company stock valued at $104,855 in the last ninety days. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.