Noir (NOR) Trading 39.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 57% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 39.4% against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a market capitalization of $208,797.00 and $13.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00269020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.01293919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023181 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00095133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,109,828 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

