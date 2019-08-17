Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 million.

Shares of NYSE NAT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,802. Nordic American Tanker has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. ValuEngine raised Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.