Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) CEO Andrew Stuart Sells 25,000 Shares

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) CEO Andrew Stuart sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,250,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,847,218.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Stuart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Andrew Stuart sold 12,300 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $615,246.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Andrew Stuart sold 22,051 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,190,754.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Andrew Stuart sold 20,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $1,080,800.00.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $50.48 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 721.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

