Novacoin (NVC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Million

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00005246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $1,090.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028228 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002408 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00147584 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004027 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,186.27 or 0.99932014 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038253 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

