NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

NRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 431.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,049,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,143.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,674,000 after acquiring an additional 727,114 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,844,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,786,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,207,000 after acquiring an additional 660,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.47. 3,128,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,730. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.