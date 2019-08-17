NTT Docomo’s (DCMYY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NTT Docomo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

NTT Docomo stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. NTT Docomo has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

