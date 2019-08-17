Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd (CVE:NBVA) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 60000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of $6.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.

About Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in public cloud environments. It operates through two segments, Software Development and Commercialization, and Token Network and Token Sales. The company develops, commercializes, and licenses cloud-based security software.

