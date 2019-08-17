NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

“We remain positively pre-disposed in the longer term on NVDA and believe the valuation at current levels supports an upside to $180.”,” Rosenblatt Securities’ analyst commented.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.57 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.04.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $10.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.56. The company had a trading volume of 25,199,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.66 and its 200-day moving average is $163.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2,475.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 104.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,055 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $191,981,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,373,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 22,776.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,372,000 after acquiring an additional 879,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

