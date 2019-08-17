NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Position Raised by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,215,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $103.56 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $108.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.