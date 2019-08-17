Obsidian (ODN) Trading Down 26.2% This Week

Obsidian (CURRENCY:ODN) traded down 32.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Obsidian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, Obsidian has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Obsidian has a market capitalization of $214,242.00 and $167.00 worth of Obsidian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Obsidian

ODN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Obsidian’s total supply is 107,774,706 coins and its circulating supply is 68,268,358 coins. The Reddit community for Obsidian is /r/ObsidianProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obsidian’s official Twitter account is @ObsidianCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Obsidian is obsidianplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Obsidian

Obsidian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obsidian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obsidian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obsidian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

