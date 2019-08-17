Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OII traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. 984,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,971. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.14. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.97 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.