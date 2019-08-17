ODEM Hits Market Cap of $40.18 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 24% against the dollar. ODEM has a market capitalization of $40.18 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00268327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.01315213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023000 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000432 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,043,504 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

