Odyssey (OCN) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $8.74 million and $566,057.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, Kucoin and CoinTiger. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00267918 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.01314587 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023011 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, FCoin, CoinTiger, IDEX, Upbit, Huobi, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Bittrex and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

