Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00.

OLN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Olin to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Olin from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $16.47 on Friday. Olin has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Olin had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $435,810.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,491.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vince J. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,080 shares of company stock valued at $104,430 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 1,219.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

