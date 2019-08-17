Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) & NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYSE:NYMT) Financial Analysis

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

69.3% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. NY MTG TR INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NY MTG TR INC/SH pays out 93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Omega Healthcare Investors and NY MTG TR INC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 3 1 1 2.60 NY MTG TR INC/SH 1 1 3 0 2.40

Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus target price of $39.07, indicating a potential downside of 0.37%. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.50%. Given NY MTG TR INC/SH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NY MTG TR INC/SH is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and NY MTG TR INC/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $881.68 million 9.63 $281.58 million $3.04 12.90 NY MTG TR INC/SH $522.28 million 2.79 $102.89 million $0.86 7.26

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than NY MTG TR INC/SH. NY MTG TR INC/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NY MTG TR INC/SH has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and NY MTG TR INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 29.38% 6.79% 3.00% NY MTG TR INC/SH 18.56% 10.99% 0.70%

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats NY MTG TR INC/SH on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.