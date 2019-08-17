OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OMF. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on OneMain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 target price on OneMain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point boosted their target price on OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on OneMain from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.27.

Shares of OMF stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 607,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.44. OneMain has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OneMain by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,450,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,806,000 after purchasing an additional 423,499 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in OneMain by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 59,644 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in OneMain by 125.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $380,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

