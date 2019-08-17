Onix Market Capitalization Achieves $44,339.00 (ONX)

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Onix has a total market capitalization of $44,339.00 and $31.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Onix has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Onix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005171 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Onix

Onix is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

