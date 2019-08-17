Onix Reaches Market Cap of $43,408.00 (ONX)

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Onix has a total market cap of $43,408.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Onix has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Onix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004747 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix Coin Profile

Onix (CRYPTO:ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

