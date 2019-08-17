OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $4.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.27.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

