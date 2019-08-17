Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.28 and last traded at $68.33, approximately 7,016 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 710,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

In related news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $838,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 70,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.