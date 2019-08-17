OVCODE (OVC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $84,728.00

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. OVCODE has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and $84,728.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OVCODE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN. Over the last week, OVCODE has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00267994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.01316094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022819 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00094802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000443 BTC.

OVCODE Profile

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,848,912 tokens. The official message board for OVCODE is medium.com/@ovcode. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OVCODE is ovcode.com.

OVCODE Token Trading

OVCODE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVCODE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OVCODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

