Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Gap Up to $15.97

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.87, but opened at $15.97. Overstock.com shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 10,852,600 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $48.00 price objective on Overstock.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $563.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,044.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth about $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.