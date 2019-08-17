Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will report sales of $2.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $9.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $9.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $10.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 159,300.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 897,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,806. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.