Own One Day Volume Reaches $1.67 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. Own has a total market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Own has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. One Own token can currently be bought for $0.0955 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Own alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00269043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.01305681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023403 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00094492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000439 BTC.

About Own

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,412,586 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Own is weown.com. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Own Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Own and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.