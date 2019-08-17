Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Down 12.1% in July

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,400 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 530,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 144,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,377. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $300.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OXSQ. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 32,332 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter valued at $5,460,000. Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 41,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 99.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.