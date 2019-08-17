P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PTSI. ValuEngine lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PTSI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.81. 6,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.29. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $268.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.57.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 353.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 27.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

