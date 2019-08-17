PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.44.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,729,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 4.3% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.