Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price rose 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $17.26, approximately 1,660,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 686,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAM. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

