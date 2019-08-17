Pareto Network Price Tops $0.0014 (PARETO)

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Pareto Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, LATOKEN and DDEX. Pareto Network has a market cap of $447,761.00 and approximately $2,556.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pareto Network has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pareto Network alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.28 or 0.05054074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047774 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000168 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000935 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Pareto Network Token Profile

PARETO is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,337,840 tokens. The official website for Pareto Network is pareto.network. Pareto Network’s official message board is blog.pareto.network. Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pareto Network

Pareto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pareto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pareto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pareto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pareto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.