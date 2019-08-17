Parkside Investments LLC Invests $456,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 429,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $14,401,034.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,231,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,361,046.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $281,249.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,878,524 shares of company stock worth $60,911,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. 70,469,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,527,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 89.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 3.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

