Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $203,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 262,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $9,815,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $89.92. 472,200 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

