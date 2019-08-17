Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 185 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $68.88. 271,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $78.34.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

