Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases Shares of 2,228 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.57. 1,224,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,481. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average is $109.04.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

