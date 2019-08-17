Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Wagner Bowman Management Corp

Wagner Bowman Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 12,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Paypal by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 6,747,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $772,176,000 after purchasing an additional 282,424 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Paypal by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,058. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.16. 5,840,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,937,762. The stock has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.81.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

