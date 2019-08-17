PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PaySign in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on PaySign in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter worth $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter worth $79,000. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PaySign stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,195. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $657.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.11 and a beta of 0.73. PaySign has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. PaySign had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

