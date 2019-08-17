PCHAIN One Day Volume Hits $291,514.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, IDEX and Switcheo Network. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $291,514.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PCHAIN Token Profile

PI is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,600,770 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DDEX, DEx.top, Bibox, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

