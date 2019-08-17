Peerplays (PPY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $136,930.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 67.2% against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00005727 BTC on major exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $136,930.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00269162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.60 or 0.01296950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00094643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

