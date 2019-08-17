Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 1,673 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,382,000 after purchasing an additional 40,512 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $707,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut shares of Royal Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.94.

In related news, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 9,471 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $882,507.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,426.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 38,821 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $3,587,836.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,535 shares of company stock worth $16,508,696. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $124.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.99. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $131.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.10%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

