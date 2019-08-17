Pendal Group Ltd Invests $146,000 in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth $63,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth $575,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth $822,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth $1,444,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth $1,445,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.60. RealReal Inc has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RealReal Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on RealReal from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

