Pendal Group Ltd Sells 156 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 208.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST stock opened at $145.06 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.03. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.30.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.16 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.