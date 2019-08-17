Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after acquiring an additional 289,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 17.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,976,000 after buying an additional 101,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,734,000 after buying an additional 69,627 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 490,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,849,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 445,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,538,000 after buying an additional 29,082 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $151.25 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $98.23 and a 12-month high of $160.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.01.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MASI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $4,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,288.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,660 shares of company stock worth $37,641,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

