Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $473,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7,481.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,190,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,594 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,134,000 after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,120,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 886,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,088,000 after acquiring an additional 74,650 shares during the period. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 722,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 189,124 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.50. 244,400 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

