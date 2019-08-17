Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $2,210,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 160,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 593.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $12,178,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 88,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,295,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $76,373.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,598,169.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,209 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.66. 1,522,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,014. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.