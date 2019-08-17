Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Takes Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Daily Journal Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after buying an additional 227,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,656,024,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,996,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,969,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.03. 69,385,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,022,540. The stock has a market cap of $245.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

