Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.92-2.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78.

Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.40.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $281,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,911.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $861,280. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.