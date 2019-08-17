Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 702,100 Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 702,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,021,000.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HYACU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.37. 100,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,216. Haymaker Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.

Haymaker Acquisition Profile

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company also seeks to acquire and operate business in the consumer and consumer-related products and services industries.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.