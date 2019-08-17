Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 22,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 93,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $3,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,290,515.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,585,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,324 shares of company stock worth $20,603,284. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.46.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,605,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.13 and its 200-day moving average is $197.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.77.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

