Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

IYH traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $191.05. 30,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,033. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.00 and its 200-day moving average is $191.42. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $169.96 and a twelve month high of $204.83.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.