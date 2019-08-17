Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 673.7% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $166.25. 2,126,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.